Northwestern Medicine Implementing New COVID-19 Rules At Its Health Care Facilities

Northwestern Medicine is implementing new rules at its hospitals and clinics in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Patients are being encouraged to have no more than one visitor, and all non-time-sensitive surgeries are being rescheduled. Jay Anderson is the president of Kishwaukee and Valley West Hospitals, located in DeKalb and Sandwich. He says two tent-like structures are set up outside of Kishwaukee Hospital. One screens patients entering the emergency department, while the other tests for coronavirus.

“The site is intended for patients who’ve already been appropriately assessed and referred by an NM physician," he said. "It’s important to note this site is not intended for walk-ups or non-referred patients. Any individual who is concerned that they may have COVID-19 should call their physician’s office first prior to visiting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Northwestern Medicine is also operating a hotline to answer questions about the virus. It can be reached at 312-47-COVID.