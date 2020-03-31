Northern Illinois University Crediting Student Accounts In Light Of Coronavirus

Northern Illinois University is adjusting student bills to reflect the social distancing measures implemented due to COVID-19. These measures include having students take remote classes and a reduction of services on campus due to less staff physically present.

In response, students are getting various credits added to their accounts. Part of this includes a $25 per credit hour adjustment on their general accounts. Students are also receiving proportional credits for room and board, meal plans, and parking permits. The amount depends on how long they've been on campus and what types of plans they have purchased.

You can find more information about the credits at NIU’s website.