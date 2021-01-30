Northern Illinois Braces For More Snow

According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin across the area Saturday afternoon, likely as a mix in some western and southern locales on the map, and then transition to more heavy snow. This will result in quick accumulations in the area through the evening resulting in hazardous and quite possibly dangerous travel. Gusty easterly winds are expected to worsen the impacts, from causing even lower visibility and possibly some patchy blowing and drifting snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the area. Snow will ease into Sunday morning, however travel impacts are likely to remain, and in some places could into the afternoon as snow occasionally continues. Weather Service: • Due to very likely hazardous and possibly dangerous travel this evening-tonight, please strongly consider altering or postponing any non-essential travel. • The snow will be heavy and wet, making it difficult to shovel. If you don't have a snow blower, use plenty of extra caution when shoveling snow. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Stay tuned for updates throughout the day at weather.gov/lot.