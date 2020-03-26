The Northern Almanac Ep. 8 - 'The Great War'

By & Kathy Siebrasse 1 hour ago

When the U.S. entered World War I in April 1917, Northern’s enrollment was 424 women and 58 men. By the fall of 1918, enrollment plummeted to 223 women and no men. Many male students enlisted, some were drafted, while others left to tend family farms or provide other services for the war effort. Several male faculty and staff also enlisted. There was no football team from 1917 to 1919. Nearly the entire baseball team enlisted as a unit in the Hospital Corps of the 129th Infantry. 

 

Memorial Day, 1917

Female faculty and students joined Red Cross efforts providing gauze bandages. They also made candy and other gifts for soldiers. The 1918 Senior Class voted to forgo a yearbook and used the $800 they saved to purchase a fully-equipped ambulance. It was sent to France where many of their classmates served on the front lines.

 

Each morning, students attended General Exercises in Altgeld Auditorium. Over the stage hung a Service Flag with 121 stars, one for each student serving in the war. The flag eventually had four gold stars sewn onto the back in honor of four students killed in action. Also in 1918, the Northern community was hit hard by the flu epidemic, causing President Cook to close school for a time in October of that year.

 

“When we shall begin again is a matter for the future to decide,” Cook wrote.  “There is nothing that seems of consequence now but the war and the epidemic.”

 

Tags: 
Northern Almanac

Related Content

The Northern Almanac Ep. 7 - 'Breaking New Ground'

By & Kathy Siebrasse Mar 18, 2020

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. I'm Clint Cargile.

Fanny Ruth Patterson from Hinckley, Illinois was the first African-American student to graduate from Northern. When she completed her two year degree in 1915, President John Cook wrote her a letter of reccomendation to the St. Louis school system where she had applied for a teaching job.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 6 - 'The Lagoon'

By & Kathy Siebrasse Mar 9, 2020
WNIJ

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. 

One of most prominent features on the Northern Illinois campus is the East Lagoon. But did you know that it is not even a natural landmark? 

The Northern Almanac Ep. 5 - 'Changing Times, Changing Names'

By & Kathy Siebrasse Mar 3, 2020

Welcome to the Northern Almanac, the WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU’s 125th anniversary. This week we’re going to look at how NIU continually took steps to distinguish itself as a comprehensive school offering a multitude of opportunities to its students.

The Northern Almanac Ep. 4 - 'The NIU Marching Band'

By & Kathy Siebrasse Feb 24, 2020

Welcome to the Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU’s 125th anniversary.

This week, we're going to cover a few topics, starting with Northern's marching band. Now nearly 200 members strong, the marching band started in 1899 with just 14 young men. They weren't really a marching band back then, but they provided the musical backdrop for football games, pep rallies, and socials. By the 1930s, the band began to resemble the modern-day ensemble, taking the field at halftime in parade formation. 

The Northern Almanac Ep. 2 - 'John Williston Cook'

By & Kathy Siebrasse Feb 10, 2020

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU’s 125th anniversary.

When it opened on September 11, 1899, Northern Illinois State Normal school had 173 students made up of 146 women and 27 men, and as long as they committed to teaching for a time in Illinois schools they paid no tuition.