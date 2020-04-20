The Northern Almanac Ep. 12 - 'Leslie A. Holmes'

By & Kathy Siebrasse 48 minutes ago

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

Leslie A. Holmes became Northern’s fifth president in 1949. A native of Freeport, Illinois, Holmes loved nature, studied geology and geography, and had done a stint as a geologist for an oil company. Before leading Northern, he was a popular professor at Illinois State University. 

 

Holmes was conservative and religious, characteristics that would be sorely tested during the fast-changing period of his presidency, a period that was, arguably, the greatest time of change in the school’s history. He initially shared his forebears’ belief in keeping Northern a small teachers’ training school, but the 50s and 60s ushered in a population explosion in Illinois’s 21 northern counties. Holmes recognized that the growing demand for expansion and a broader curriculum could not be denied.   

 

Leslie A. Holmes (center, seated)

During Holmes’ 18-year presidency, enrollment grew from 2,000 to 18,000 students. Twenty-nine new buildings were added, including the student center, then known as University Center. He acquired the 60-acre Lorado Taft Field Campus in Oregon, Illinois. And he also oversaw the addition of Master’s and Doctoral programs, which promoted Northern to university status.

 

Holmes retired in 1967 and taught geography as a visiting professor at Arizona State University. He died in Tempe, Arizona, in August 1974, just three months after Northern’s governing board renamed University Center the Leslie A. Holmes Student Center.  

Northern Almanac

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

While we celebrate NIU’s 125th anniversary, we also must note that it is the 80th anniversary of NIU’s athletic mascot, the Huskie. But the mascot wasn’t always the Huskie. 

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary.

 

When the U.S. entered World War I in April 1917, Northern’s enrollment was 424 women and 58 men. By the fall of 1918, enrollment plummeted to 223 women and no men. Many male students enlisted, some were drafted, while others left to tend family farms or provide other services for the war effort. Several male faculty and staff also enlisted. There was no football team from 1917 to 1919. Nearly the entire baseball team enlisted as a unit in the Hospital Corps of the 129th Infantry. 

 

Welcome to The Northern Almanac, a WNIJ living history project coinciding with NIU's 125th anniversary. I'm Clint Cargile.

Fanny Ruth Patterson from Hinckley, Illinois was the first African-American student to graduate from Northern. When she completed her two year degree in 1915, President John Cook wrote her a letter of reccomendation to the St. Louis school system where she had applied for a teaching job.