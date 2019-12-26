NIU Students Prepare For Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa story.

A group of Northern Illinois University students did their homework to prepare for Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a cultural tradition in the African American community. It was first celebrated in 1966. It starts on December 26th and ends on January 1st. It’s a time to honor ancestors, give and receive gifts, and feast.

DaShenelle Harris began coordinating the Kwanzaa pre-celebration at NIU in 2017. Kwanzaa is not something she took part in before then.

“I created a committee of black students on campus that celebrate Kwanzaa to kind of just teach me about their culture. There’s some textbook things that don’t transfer over into their household," she said.

Harris says her family now takes part in this tradition.

She also had a message for her fellow students. “It’s time for us to restore our community… our NIU community, just continue to have that lift as you climb approach," she said. "We really need to support each other, especially in times like this. And I believe Kwanzaa would be a great start to do that.”

Each day a candle is lit for Kwanzaa’s seven principles. These include unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.