NIU Moves All Summer Courses Online

Northern Illinois University has moved all summer courses online instead of face-to-face. That’s because of continuing uncertainty regarding the extent of the State’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. NIU President Lisa Freeman and Provost Beth Ingram issued a joint statement Thursday. April 6 is the first day of registration for summer classes.

All undergraduate, graduate, and law courses on all campuses will be taught virtually. The school is still trying to determine if clinical and lab work is feasible for the summer semester. Students are urged to contact their academic advisers to determine if taking summer courses is necessary.

The university is also extending the ban on non-essential travel for faculty, staff, and students until August 1. Waivers can be requested through the provost’s office, but she warns exceptions will be rare.