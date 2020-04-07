NIU eSports Hosting Daily Online Gaming Sessions

The eSports club at Northern Illinois University is organizing daily game sessions.

The club’s mantra is “anybody can play.” And anyone from competitive players on NIU’s eSports teams to casual gamers flocking to their favorites while stuck at home can join the eSports Discord.

Discord is a platform where groups of gamers can chat over video, voice or text.

Conner Vagle is the NIU eSports general manager. He says their two-hour pick-up game sessions have been growing over the past few weeks. Sometimes they have 100+ people online at once.

“That's really what we were hoping to see is that once people came in and had their day, but they kind of want to stick around and talk about some of the other games and that sort of thing," he said.

The games range from card-based classics like Magic: The Gathering to modern action hits like Fortnitw and Overwatch.

Discord is free. and Vagle says NIU eSports is excited to keep building their community and give a platform for people to destress with some friendly competition.

The sessions run daily from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Monday: Card Games like Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone.

Tuesday: League of Legends

Wednesday: Overwatch

Thursday: Rocket League

Fridy: Fortnite

Saturday & Sunday: Free Play