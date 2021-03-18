NIU Board of Trustees Extends Contract For President Freeman

Northern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees on Thursday unanimously approved extending NIU President Lisa Freeman’s contract through Fiscal Year 2025. The trustees praised her for advancing the school’s educational mission and her leadership during the pandemic. President Freeman said she wants to build upon this success.

“With this contract renewal," she said, "I am so enthusiastic about the opportunity to build on our positive momentum and continue to work with students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends and partners to move NIU forward.”

Aside from the trustees, several people spoke in favor of extending Dr. Freeman’s contract in the meeting’s public comment period. They included the chair of the university’s Board of Directors and the President of the Alumni Association.