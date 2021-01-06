Next Phase Of Illinois COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan Lowers Vaccine Age to 65

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor JB Pritzker announced guidelines for the next stage of COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Illinois – Phase 1B. According to a news release, it comes building on guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The release says Phase 1B will begin when Phase 1A is substantially complete. It will include all Illinois residents age 65 years and older and “frontline essential workers,” as outlined by ACIP. In order to reduce COVID-19 mortality and limit community spread in Black and Brown communities, Illinois reduced the age eligibility in Phase 1B by 10 years from ACIP’s recommendation. Currently, the average age of COVID-19 death is 81 for White residents, 72 for Black residents and 68 for Latino residents.

Phase 1B totals approximately 3.2 million people throughout the state of Illinois.

The release says the Illinois National Guard will be assisting in the development of mass vaccination sites and the state will be increasing the number of providers enrolled in the state’s vaccination database to support widespread availability when the time comes.