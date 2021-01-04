New Law Will Cap Out-Of-Pocket Insulin Costs For State Regulated Health Plans

A new state law will limit the amount some insurance plans charge for prescription insulin.

Senate Bill 667 was passed and signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker early this year, but certain provisions go into effect starting in January. Chief Sponsor and State Senator Andy Manar said this was done to avoid litigation from insurance companies and ensure it didn’t disrupt insurance plans mid-year. That’s where the main provision comes in.

“State regulated health insurance plans cannot charge more than 100 dollars a month in out-of-pocket costs, and that’s mostly co-pays, there’s some other out of pocket costs, for insulin.”

Manar said this provision could affect thousands as long as their insurance plan is regulated in some way by the State of Illinois. In addition, he said there were positive signs overall.

“Several insulin manufacturers have worked with insurance companies to comply with the law prior to its effective dates. So that tells me the law was good in terms of its scope and in terms of its impact.”

He wants to put forward more legislation in the future that would make other aspects of health care more affordable.