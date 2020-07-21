More Than 46,000 Vote-By-Mail Applications Sent To Rockford-Area Voters

The Rockford Board of Election Commissioners announced that almost 46,000 vote-by-mail applications are being sent to residents this week.

Executive Director Stacey Bixby said the selection process was based on previous electoral participation.

“Those include anyone that voted in the general of 2018, the consolidated of 2019, and the primary of 2020,” she said.

Any person that changed their address or newly registered to vote after the March 17th election will also receive a vote-by-mail application automatically. Bixby adds that voters also have the option of voting early or at their local polling place.

The latest her office can send out a mail-in ballot is October 29th.