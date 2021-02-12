Milhiser Resigning As U.S. Attorney

The U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois will leave at the end of the month at the request of the Biden administration.

John Milhiser took over the federal post in October of 2018. But with a new president, change is coming. Milhiser called it an honor to serve. The former Sangamon County State’s Attorney did not indicate his future plans.

“When I accepted this position, I knew this day would come. My plan was simple - to do my best each day to make our community a safer, better place, until I’m asked to leave. And, now, I’ve been asked to leave by the Biden administration,” he said in a prepared statement.

During his time as U.S. Attorney, Milhiser pointed out his office prosecuted high profile cases like that of Brent Christensen, given a life sentence for the murder of U of I student Yingying Zhang, and 13 members of a Peoria street gang convicted for crimes like murder and drug trafficking.

He most recently brought charges against a former candidate for governor, Sam McCann, for fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Milhiser also said he focused on building strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement and with the community, all while guiding the office during a government shutdown and a global pandemic.

“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the people of Central Illinois and to lead the lawyers and staff who will continue the important work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said Milhiser.

The central district is headquartered in Springfield. with offices in Peoria, Urbana and Rock island. It covers 46 counties.

