Micro-grants Were Awarded Now It's Time For Round Two

Last month a coalition of Rockford nonprofits and one small business announced micro-grants for Winnebago County artists. The first recipients were announced June 23.

The Children’s Theater Project, Rockford Art Museum, Roni Golan’s Gallery, Music Academy of Rockford and Sounds of Good News Productions are the first five establishments to get one of the grants from the “Our Journey” initiative.

The micro-grants are offered through a partnership between the Rockford Area Arts Council, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and Rockford Art Deli. Money for the grants is generated from the sale of Rockford-themed masks and t-shirts.

Jarrod Hennis is the owner of the Deli. He says the campaign has had much success.

“We’ve sold 1,130 masks and generated over $5000 to fund this micro-grant which is a good piggyback with our ‘Here for Good’ campaign,” he shared.

Mary McNamara Bernsten is the executive director of the Arts Council.

She explained why one of the recipients won.

“We have Sounds of Good News Productions that received the reward for videography work of a musical production that is sure to impress and inspire,” she said.

“Our Journey” gives up to $500 to artists and art organizations to help them create for the community.

There’s still time to apply for a micro-grant. The second round of applications are due by July 10.

Yvonne Boose is a 2020 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. It's a national service program that places talented journalists in local newsrooms like WNIJ. You can learn more about Report for America at wnij.org.