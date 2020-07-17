Meet The Candidates For RVC President

Rock Valley College announced the two finalists for the position of its president.

The two finalists are Ms. Amy King and Dr. Howard Spearman.

King most recently served as the central region group president for DeVry University, overseeing 12 campuses and serving 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University and her Master's degree from Benedictine University.

Spearman is the vice president of student affairs for Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin. It’s under the Wisconsin Technical College System, which serves 33,000 students. Dr. Spearman holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Master's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He received his Doctor of Philosophy degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

The in-person forum for Dr. Spearman will take place on Monday, July 20th and the forum for Ms. King will take place on Tuesday, July 21st. Both will be from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Rock Valley College in the Performing Arts Room. The forums will adhere to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s social distancing guidelines.

Those who cannot attend in person may attend via Zoom.

To attend either in-person or on Zoom, RSVP at rockvalleycollege.edu/forums.