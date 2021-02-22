Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center Opens In Rockford

A coronavirus mass-vaccination center opens Tuesday in Rockford at the site of the old K-Mart on Sandy Hollow Road.

Members of the Illinois National Guard will be on hand to administer COVID-19 vaccines as they are allocated. Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate Nadeau, at a press conference covered by WREX, said this is part of a greater state effort to roll out vaccinations.

“We have a long way to go to get everyone vaccinated, but this site is just one example of how we’re going to close that gap and get [the] vaccine to the most needed.”

Those seeking appointments will need to register through the Winnebago County Health Department, if they haven’t already. The health department today also reported a local positivity rate of 3.1%, 69 new cases, and one death due to COVID-19.