Man Charged With Sexual Assault In Credit Union Standoff

Rockford police say a hostage situation is over and a suspect is in custody after a robbery at a credit union near a busy intersection in the city. The update came Friday at 9:22 p.m.

The suspect is identifed as Nicolas August, 39, of Rockford.

Police responded to an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Heritage Credit Union near State and Mulford. Earlier in the day, police says August had barricaded himself with at least one other person, which was later updated to be a female.

According to a news release from the city of Rockford, hostage negotiators made contact with August and were able to convince him to leave the building with a female hostage shortly after 9 p.m.

August was in possession of a pellet gun that resembled a real firearm.

Detectives believe August sexually assaulted the female hostage.

August was also wanted on unrelated warrants. He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.