Man Accused Of Killing Deputy Jacob Keltner Last Year Faces New Charges

A Springfield man accused of killing a Special Deputy US Marshal last year in Rockford is now facing more charges.

Floyd Brown was originally charged with one count of killing a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of illegal firearm possession, in connection with the death of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. Keltner was a member of the US Marshals Service fugitive task force and was attempting to serve Brown a warrant at a Rockford hotel when he was fatally shot.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury in Rockford added five more charges against Brown, including attempting to kill a Deputy Marshal and two Special Deputy Marshals and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Floyd already faced a maximum sentence of death or life in prison, if found guilty of the original charges. A date hasn’t been set yet for his arraignment in federal court in Rockford.