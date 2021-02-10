Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate In Winnebago County, But Limited Vaccine Supply

The Winnebago County Health Department announced mixed progress this week when it comes to COVID-19.

At a Wednesday press conference covered by WREX-TV, the Department noted that it did not receive its allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. So they had to postpone some residents’ appointments as a result. However, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara complimented a low positivity rate of 4.4% .

He described it as “….the lowest we’ve had since August, is really a testament to the health care professionals, the frontline workers, and all citizens in our county who are continuing to take this seriously and continue to take all the mitigations they can to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors."

The Department reported 18 deaths from the virus over the past week, and noted it is working with state partners to make up for the deficit in doses.