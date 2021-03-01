Legislation Aims To End Bobcat Hunting In Illinois

Since 2016, it has been legal to hunt or trap bobcats in Illinois during hunting season (Nov. 10-Feb. 15), even though they were on the threatened species list until 1999. Now some state lawmakers and the Illinois Bobcat Foundation want to protect them from harm.

Bobcat spotted in southwestern Illinois.
Credit Mike and Joann Fricke

Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Ill.) introduced House Bill 1827 in February. It would make it unlawful for any person to hunt or trap bobcats in this state. Jennifer Kuroda is the president of the Illinois Bobcat Foundation. She supports the bill.

"Legislators don't want to hear about how many signatures you have on one of those [online] petitions," she said. "They want to hear from you. They want to hear from their constituents, and they want to know what you think about this."

Bobcats have been spotted in 99 of Illinois' 102 counties. Kuroda says unless they are cornered or rabid, they won't hurt you. 

"It's just like any other wildlife that's out there, right? Just enjoy that you have an opportunity to be in the presence of a bobcat."

Kuroda said she isn't anti-hunting, but is against the hunting of bobcats for sport or "trophy."

"When you hunt deer, it's more than just going out and killing something. You're using the deer for something," she said. "You're eating the deer, you're using it. You don't eat bobcats."  

Kuroda says the bobcat is the leading cat species in the fur and skin trades because they are legal to hunt.

"Most other cats aren't because of their conservations status," she said. "And the part of the bobcat that everybody likes is that beautiful spotted undercoat." 

She said the western bobcats tend to have a higher value than Florida bobcats because states that experience long, cold winters -- states like Illinois -- mean the bobcats will grow thicker, fuller and more valuable coats. A western bobcat pelt can be worth betweent $300-$400. 

"And it takes 30 bobcats to make one fur coat," said Kuroda. "Bobcat pelts from another part of the country are probably worth closer between maybe $80 and $100."

Tags: 
Illinois
bobcat hunting
Illinois Bobcats

Related Content

Numbers Double During Second Bobcat Hunting Season

By WNIJ News Mar 9, 2018
Illinois DNR website

Illinois hunters and trappers harvested 318 bobcats during the latest hunting season.

This was the second season since hunting bobcats was reinstated in 2016. Department of Natural Resources spokesman Ed Cross says it ran from November to mid-February.

A total of 141 bobcats were taken in the first season, and the cap will change each year based on bobcat population.

Bobcat Hunting Opponents Seek Permits To Curb Illinois Cull

By Oct 26, 2016
Flickr user / docentjoyce "Bobcat - Lynx rufus" (CC BY 2.0)

Some people who want to reduce the number of bobcats killed in Illinois have applied for hunting permits in Illinois with no intention of using them.

  

The Chicago Tribune reports 34-year-old Lauren Umek, an ecologist from Chicago, says she is the only person in her group of 30 or so like-minded friends and relatives who obtained a permit.

Umek says hunting plays an important role in conservation but that she didn't see detailed, scientifically based research showing the need for hunting the wild carnivore.

Demand For Illinois Bobcat Hunting Permits Exceeds Supply

By Oct 4, 2016
Illinois DNR website

New numbers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources show that the number of people applying for the state's first legal bobcat hunt was 13 times more than the number of available permits.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that nearly 6,500 hunters applied for 500 permits.

The recipients will be chosen through a lottery in about two weeks and notified by mail. Permits can't be transferred to other people once they're awarded.