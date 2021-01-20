John Legend, Garth Brooks, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake And More To Perform

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will make history during today's inauguration; Biden will become the oldest President in American history, while Harris will be the first Black woman and the first Asian-American to hold the office.

Musicians from all genres plan to greet the Biden/Harris administration with performances from Jennifer Lopez, Earth, Wind & Fire, John Legend and more. The complete list of performances is below.

Inaugural Ceremonies, 12:00 p.m. ET

Irish concert violinist Patricia Treacy will perform for Biden and his immediate family during a private mass before the inauguration. Treacy made her soloist debut at New York's Carnegie Hall in 2009 and has previously performed for Biden for numerous occasions.

Lady Gaga will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the swearing-in ceremony. Gaga regularly showed up on Biden's campaign trail ahead of last year's election.

Jennifer Lopez will deliver a musical performance. Lopez, along with her partner, former major baseball leaguer Alex Rodriguez, endorsed Biden ahead of the election. Lopez and Rodriguez joined Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, for a virtual conversation about the importance of the Latino community.

Garth Brooks, country superstar and one of the world's best-selling music artists, will also perform. Brooks has performed for every president since Jimmy Carter (except Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump); in 2009, he sang "We Shall Be Free" at Barack Obama's inauguration, when Biden was sworn in as vice president.

These ceremonies will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS and are scheduled to stream at BidenInaugural.org/watch and YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T U-verse.

Home States Inauguration Celebration, 2:00 p.m. ET

Jeff Bradshaw, soul-jazz trombonist and an innovator of hip-hop funk, will perform with the All Call Band during the official inauguration celebration from Biden's home state of Pennsylvania. Bradshaw endorsed Biden ahead of the election.

Low Cut Connie, Philly-based rock and roll band, will perform as well.



RSVPs are required for this free event and will stream here.

"Parade Across America," 3:15 p.m. ET

The New Radicals, alternative rock band, will reunite for the first time in 22 years to perform in this multi-community event, highlighting America's heroes. The band will perform "You Get What You Give," their 1998 hit single that resurfaced on the 2020 campaign trail.

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic, a series from DJ Cassidy, the first to DJ a presidential inauguration with Obama in 2009, will feature:

Earth, Wind & Fire , six-time Grammy Award-winning multi-genre supergroup best known for "September."

, six-time Grammy Award-winning multi-genre supergroup best known for "September." Andra Day , two-time Grammy nominated R&B singer-songwriter.

, two-time Grammy nominated R&B singer-songwriter. Nile Rodgers , co-founder of Chic.

, co-founder of Chic. Kathy Sledge , founding member of vocal group Sister Sledge.

, founding member of vocal group Sister Sledge. The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the first all Trans-Identified Chorus in America.

the first all Trans-Identified Chorus in America. The Washington Chorus , two-time Grammy award-winning choral ensemble.

, two-time Grammy award-winning choral ensemble. The Triumph Baptist Church Choir of Philadelphia

Nathan Apodaca, the skateboarding sensation @420doggface208 (known for his viral video celebrating Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams") will provide some good vibes.

Ethan Bensdorf, New York Philharmonic trumpeter, will duet with 12-year old Jason Zgonc, who performed for hospital workers throughout this past summer.

Mama Mikki Stevens, an 80-year old performer from Coeur d'Alene, Id., will lead the community-service oriented, musical-comedy performance organization Red Hot Mamas.

This special will stream at BidenInaugural.org/watch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

"Celebrating America" Primetime Special, 8:30 PM ET

Jon Bon Jovi, founder and front-man of the eponymous, Grammy Award-winning '80s rock band Bon Jovi, will perform during this 90-minute special, hosted by Tom Hanks. Jovi's performance follows the release of 2020, perhaps his most politically outspoken album, and significant time spent campaigning for Biden.

John Legend, soul singer and EGOT'd pianist, will perform. Legend has been a long-time advocate of Biden.

Foo Fighters will perform. Founder and frontman Dave Grohl endorsed Biden during a conversation with the latter's wife about the importance of education last October.

Katy Perry, pop singer-songwriter, will perform. Perry has been a long-time supporter of Biden.



Bruce Springsteen, 20-time Grammy Award-winning rock and roll singer-songwriter, will perform. Springsteen endorsed Biden ahead of last year's election and narrated his "Hometown" campaign ad.

Demi Lovato, singer and actress, will perform. Lovato has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump and endorsed Biden ahead of the election.

Justin Timberlake, pop singer and record producer, will duet "Better Days" with songwriter Ant Clemons. The duo premiered their song last month at Stacey Abrams' Rock the Runoff Virtual Concert fundraiser.

This special will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. It will stream at BidenInaugural.org/watch and YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox and AT&T U-verse.

