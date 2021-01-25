January 26, 2021: Snow-Related Closings And Cancellations

Heavy snow and high winds have prompted some schools in northern Illinois to change plans for Tuesday. Here's what we know so far:

Colleges and Universities

Northern Illinois University is open Tuesday and all classes -- virtual AND in-person -- are on as scheduled. Anyone going to the university, especially in the morning, is encouraged to park in the parking deck so parking lots can be plowed.

Rock Valley College is remote-only Tuesday. Online classes are on as scheduled, but students should NOT go to campus.

Sauk Valley College is operating virtually-only Tuesday: campus is closed, but online classes and activities are on.

Schools

All Sycamore students will be remote Tuesday. Buildings are closed but staff is available by email.