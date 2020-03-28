Infant, State Employee Are Among 13 New COVID-19 Deaths

An infant and a state employee are among the 13 deaths from COVID-19 reported Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike fought back emotions during their daily news conference when announcing the most recent deaths. They also announced 465 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state.

Saturday marks one week since Illinois was put under a “stay at home” order. Gov. Pritzker encouraged people to continue to comply, and said that in doing so, they are saving lives by slowing the spread of the deadly virus.

Pritzker also announced McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago is being set up as the state’s first field hospital.

The following is the Saturday, March 28, 2020 Coronavirus new release from the IDPH:

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported the death of an infant younger than one year in Chicago who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.

Today, IDPH reported 465 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 13 new deaths.

- Cook County: infant, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 70s, female 80s, male 80s

- McHenry County: male 50s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s

- Lake County: female 90s

- Will County: female 90s

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

*All data is provisional and will change.