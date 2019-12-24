Illinois Poison Center Warns of Holiday Plant Hazards

The Illinois Poison Center is advising residents to be careful about the fruits and berries of certain holiday plants.

The plants in question are holly, mistletoe, and poinsettia. Carol DesLauriers is a toxicologist with the Illinois Poison Center. She said the plants aren’t deadly if accidentally consumed, but they can cause nausea and vomiting.

“These plants are attractive visually. They may smell nice, and leaves and berries from fresh plants can fall to the ground where children who are crawling around can get access to them and taste them.”

DesLauriers says residents should consider using the faux version of these plants if they’re worried about children and pets consuming what could fall on the floor. She also says if somebody is poisoned, they should call the Illinois Poison Center immediately. The center can be reached at 800-222-1222.