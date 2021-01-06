Illinois Lawmakers React After Trump Supporters Storm Capitol

Photo Credit: John Minchillo/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. They have forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave. Earlier, in a huge rally near the White House, the president had egged his supporters on to march to Capitol Hill.

The following are responses from Illinois members of the congress and U.S. Senate:



I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol. I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy.— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021

President Trump incited his followers to violence. They stormed the Capitol and stopped the House and Senate in session. We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 6, 2021

Republicans, how is this not like Antifa? Side note thanks to the badass @CapitolPolice for protecting the peoples house from chaos. https://t.co/E7v84Sfywy— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

I wanted to let everyone know that I'm safe. Americans cherish our right to free speech & peaceful protest. But what’s happening in our nation’s capital is not just unacceptable, it’s un-American. Please pray for peace & the safety of our brave law enforcement & 1st responders.— Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) January 6, 2021

This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe. More to say later.— US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 6, 2021

The situation at the Capitol has become dangerous. This is what weeks of undermining democracy has led to, and blame for this disgraceful situation lays at the feet of the President and the Members of Congress who have put loyalty to him above their loyalty to the Constitution.— Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) January 6, 2021

Earlier today, I was on the House Floor for the beginning of the debate. I, and other House Members on the Floor, are safe in a secure location. Thank you the Capitol Police for their actions in protecting us and our country today.— Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe and currently sheltering in place. I urge everyone to stay calm as this situation continues to unfold. I’m praying for the safety of all my colleagues, their staff and for this entire nation. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.— Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) January 6, 2021

Thank you for your concern, Kate. I am safe and so is my wonderful staff—most of whom are sheltering in place at home. My sincere gratitude goes to the U.S. Capitol Police for their service today and always. https://t.co/uFmgy7kZT5— Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) January 6, 2021

I have always fought for the right to peacefully protest, but there is a stark difference between protesting and rioting. Lawlessness is never an acceptable answer. This must end now. Thank you to Capitol Police and law enforcement for working to keep people safe.— Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) January 6, 2021

I'm sheltering safely on the Capitol grounds as we're witnessing the current acts of mob destruction and violence which followed the President's urging and his refusal to accept the result of our fair democratic election even as the courts and senior Republican leaders have.— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 6, 2021

Thanks to all for your thoughts and concern. I’m sheltering in place and I am safe at the moment. I’ll be in touch when I have more to share.— Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 6, 2021