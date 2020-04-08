Illinois Governor Says Staffer Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday led off his daily briefing to the media and residents across the state with news the coronavirus showed up in his office.



"This individual started to feel unwell on Thursday March 26 and immediately went home," he said. "That same day we sent everyone that works in the governor’s office home, and had a professional multi our deep cleaning done."

The staff member has been in isolation at home since then, Pritzker said. "I’m incredibly happy that this member of my team is doing so well."

He also mentioned no other staff has shown symptoms.

"So let this just affirm what we already know. Nobody is immune,” he added.

Pritzker described other efforts to protect workers in his office. He said those who can work from home have been told to do so. Those entering the Thompson Center, where his Chicago office is based, must submit to temperature checks.

Pritzker said he did not work closely with the person who has tested positive. He added he has not been tested.

Coronavirus Deaths Climb

Tuesday's death toll in Illinois from COVID-19 was 73, the highest one day total reported since the pandemic began. The state also announced 1,287 new cases.

"There are so many tragedies here, the countless family members, loved ones, friends and neighbors who grieve the indefinite delay of funerals and celebrations of life. The fact that this will not be the last day that we say goodbye to our fellow Illinoisans because of the terrible toll of COVID-19," Pritzker said.

"I too am grieving, but I want you to know that my grief is only fueling my efforts to fight this virus and win."

Overall, Illinois is reporting 13,549 cases, including 380 deaths. The virus has been confirmed in 77 counties.