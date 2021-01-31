Illinois Attorney General Warns Of Text Scam

Illinois residents should look out for text message scams relating to the new federal ‘Real ID’ requirements.

Vani Subramony reports.

By the Real ID Act, starting October 1st, 2021, Illinois residents will need a driver's license or state ID that complies with Real ID requirements at airport security, among other places.

The message in question asks residents to click on a link to update their drivers license or state ID. The scammers behind the message claim to be from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul says that the department will never request personal information by text, or contact residents about updating their IDs.

Raoul urges all residents to delete such messages and hang up any calls that request personal information such as bank account numbers and Social Security numbers. He also encourages people to keep their phones and computers updated with the latest anti-virus software.

The Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, has instructed the Secretary of State Police and other law enforcement authority to investigate the scam.