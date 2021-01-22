Illinois Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Challenging EPA Rule

Illinois’ Attorney General filed a lawsuit challenging a new rule from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Vani Subramony reports.

Kwame Raoul says the ‘Clean Air’ cost-benefit rule would undercount the effects of carbon emissions leading to climate change. The EPA proposed the change in June in how it considers the relative costs and benefits of regulations under the Clean Air Act. The EPA contends this would increase transparency for the public.

But Raoul and the coalition argue the rule undermines EPA’s mission to protect human and environmental health, and has negative effects for years to come. The lawsuit contends the regulations would affect standards that states implement to protect public health and the environment.

Joining Raoul in the lawsuit are attorney’s general from more than 15 other states, including California, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin.