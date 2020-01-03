Hostage Situation Ends Peacefully In Rockford

Rockford police say a hostage situation is over and a suspect is in custody after a robbery at a credit union near a busy intersection in the city. The update came Friday at 9:22 p.m.

Police responded to an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at Heritage Credit Union near State and Mulford. Earlier in the day, police said the man had barricaded himself with at least one other person, which was later updated that it was one other person.

Police continued to divert traffic throughout the afternoon and re-opened the road Friday night.