Help Make Face Masks

There is an essential need for personal protection equipment (PPE) in the fight against COVID-19. But some people don’t have access to one piece of protective gear -- a mask. A few Rockford organizations are coming together to make sure cloth masks are available for some.

Hannah Warren is the marketing director at Womanspace. The Rockford nonprofit is partnering with In Home Medical Group and Boots Upholstery to make sure cloth masks are available for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Warren said the cloth masks are a last resort.

“But we are making them so that filters can be inserted so that masks can become as effective as possible,” she said.

Warren emphasizes that a N95 filter is preferred. Those provide the highest level of protection against airborne particles that can spread the virus. But she said other things can be used.

“There’s some information on-line in terms of DIY filters that might possibly be effective such as HEPA filters,” she said.

Womanspace is still looking for volunteers to sew masks or cut out patterns. Those interested can register online.

The Centers for Disease control is recommending that the general public wear cloth masks.