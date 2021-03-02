Governor Pritzker Joins Aurora Mayor And Others To Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations For Blacks

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined an Aurora coalition and VNA Health Care in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations for Blacks in Kane and DuPage counties.

Black Vax Aurora was put in place to ensure that Blacks in the area have equal access to the vaccine.

Blacks in both Kane and DuPage counties have significantly less vaccination rates than whites according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pritzker says outreach to those who aren’t comfortable with getting the vaccine is important.

“People are more likely to get vaccinated when they hear about it from people that they trust,” the governor explained. “By working with pastors and other community leaders, Aurora is recognizing and respecting that reality.”

DuPage County resident Janene Marshall-Gatling was in line with her elderly mother.

“This will actually save your life. Versus taking the chance or rolling dice to say whether or not to say you would get it or not,” she said.

Over 700 individuals signed up for vaccinations. The event took place at Aurora’s Cathedral of Grace St. John AME Church.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin says a similar event for the Latinx community will happen March 19.