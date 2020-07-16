Governor Pritzker Encourages Rockford To Fill Out The Census

Governor J.B Pritzker was in Rockford Thursday to encourage everyone in northern Illinois to take the census.

Press Conference in Rockford

He announced that Rockford is running a percentage point behind the rest of the state in its census response rate.

Rockford's average response rate is 65.5% compared to 66.9% for the state. And that number ranges within Rockford with some neighborhood neigborhood response rates below 35%.

Belvidere is currently well above the state's response rate with 73.1%.

The governor stressed that an accurate count can mean the difference of millions of dollars in federal funds.

"Just to give you an idea," Pritzker said, "1% undercount for the state of Illinois in 2020 could result in the state losing over $195 million per year. And that adds up over 10 years."

Mustafa Abdall is a local school teacher and census advocate. He said the process only takes six minutes online.

"These six minutes are worth enough to invest in our state and our city in our county," said Abdall.

The census form can be filled out online at 2020census.gov.