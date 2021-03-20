Fresh Air Weekend: 'Unorthodox' Author Deborah Feldman; Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Unorthodox' Author Chronicles A 'Scandalous Rejection' Of Hasidic Life: Deborah Feldman talks about breaking away from her arranged marriage and the fundamentalist religious community she was raised in. Her 2012 memoir inspired the Netflix series Unorthodox.

Julien Baker Chronicles Her Own Path To Redemption On 'Little Oblivions': Baker supplies nearly all of the guitars, drums, synthesizers, banjo, and mandolin on her new album. It's a confessional and frequently beautiful record about mental distress and addiction.

Kazuo Ishiguro Draws On His Songwriting Past To Write Novels About The Future: The Nobel Prize-winning novelist says he honed his skills earlier in his career "as a writer of songs." Ishiguro's new book, Klara And The Sun, is set in the future and has an A.I. narrator.

