Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Rogen; Jean Smart

Seth Rogen On The Comedy Advice He Got At 12 That He Still Thinks About: Rogen's first comedy teacher taught him to write material based on conflict, so he focused his first stand-up routine on his grandparents. His new book of personal essays is Yearbook.

'The Disciple' Is Triumphant, Even As It Tells A Story Of Failure: A young man from Mumbai aspires to be a great classical singer — but he's an erratic performer at best. The Disciple is a richly layered story of artistic struggle.

From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong: After co-starring in HBO's Watchmen, Smart is now in two series — HBO's Mare of Easttown and the HBO Max comedy series Hacks, about the clash in sensibility between women comics of two generations.

