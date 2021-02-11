Free Tax Help Available Throughout Northern Illinois

By Connie Kuntz 13 minutes ago
It's income tax season and the DeKalb County Community Gardens is one of several organizations offering free tax prep help.

The nonprofit is partnering with AARP and the IRS to provide free tax assistance to anyone, especially those who are:

  • 50 and older
  • have low to moderate income.

To get help, Genoa Area Community Food Hub is hosting the Tax-Aide program through at least April 10. Haleigh Hunger is the program director for the Genoa Hub. She says the first thing to do is make an appointment. Then, come ready to start the process by bringing the following items:

  • photo ID
  • social security card
  • 2020 tax documents.

"The way it works is you drop off your return and then they prepare it for you," she said. "Then you come back to pick up your paperwork."

Hunger says the Genoa Hub welcomes anyone regardless of where they live. But if Genoa is too far away, you may qualify to receive assistance at Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois or through McHenry County College's VITA Clinic

The Genoa Hub "tax preparation" hours are on Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 12 through April 10. To schedule an appointment, contact Joel Plapp at jeplapp@frontier.com or 815-751-5826.

