Free Legal Aid For Illinoisans Facing Eviction

If you are an Illinois resident worried about a possible eviction, a nonprofit group of attorneys has some free legal advice.

Audio from zoom meeting hosted by Prairie State Legal Services.

Prairie State Legal Services provides free legal services to people with low income and those over the age of 60 in northern and central Illinois. Marisa Wiesman, with the organization, wants to clear up any misconceptions about the pandemic eviction moratorium.

First, there’s a reason the moratorium is renewed every month and it’s unclear how long it will last.

“So the moratorium is issued by the governor and he is only allowed to issue the moratorium for 30 days at a time,” Wiesman said.

Second, landlords are allowed to issue eviction notices. But that doesn't mean you have to leave.

“The moratorium prohibits landlords from filing some residential eviction cases. And it prohibits law enforcement from enforcing most residential eviction orders,” said Wiesman.

Third, rent is still due.

“Eventually, landlords are going to be able to evict for nonpayment of rent if you haven't paid your rent,” said Wiesman.

Lastly, Wiesman said don’t forget to get a rent receipt and to make sure any agreement made is written down.