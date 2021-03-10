Former City Of Rochelle Employee Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

A former employee for the City of Rochelle pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of wire fraud from a nonprofit.

According to the recent plea agreement, Scott Koteski embezzled $150,000 from the Illinois Municipal Broadband Communications Association. He had been appointed as its treasurer in 2011, and had signatory authority on its bank account. He wrote numerous checks to himself from September 2012 to April 2018. Koteski then transferred the money to his personal account or used it to pay off his loan or credit card.

The agreement wraps up an investigation that led to charges on January 21st. Koteski now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of either up to $250,000 or double the gross gain or loss that resulted from his activities.