Farmworker & Landscaper Advocacy Project Gets Big Boost

The Farmworker & Landscaper Advocacy Project just this week collected upwards of $30,000 in grant money to address the impacts of COVID-19. The group’s mission is to improve working conditions in low-income households including farmworkers, restaurant workers, and meat and poultry workers.

Interview with Arlo Chapple

To date, the organization has distributed more than a half million dollars in direct cash distributions in the form of one-time $500 cash donations to more than 1,000 Latinos in the region.

Arlo Chapple works with the advocacy project and said the additional grants will make a big difference.

"I mean this money allows this population to stay afloat when it's incredibly hard," said Chapple. "You know, when you don't have access to the benefits that other residents have access to."

These funds will go to providing improved access to social services, as well as workers’ rights training and legal education. The organization can be contacted via their website or Facebook page.