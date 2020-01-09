Failure Bites - 'So Right, It's Wrong' By Kristin Brynteson & Robin Bates • 2 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 11:40 Failure Bites - 'So Right, It's Wrong' (January 9, 2020) Coaching For Geeks Overlord Robin Bates shares his hard-earned wisdom on this episode of Failure Bites. https://www.coachingforgeeks.com Failure Bites Podcast Tags: Failure BitesShareTweetEmail Related Content Failure Bites - 'Walking Away from Success' By Kristin Brynteson & Tanya Kiefer • 11 minutes ago Tanya Kiefer has experienced success. A lot of it, in fact. But sometimes, success isn't all it's cracked up to be. Failure Bites - 'Falling for Failure' By Kristin Brynteson & Ariel Ries • Nov 20, 2019 NIU STEM Outreach and WNIJ Skateboarder and business-owner Ariel Ries explains how integral failure is to progress. fargoskateboarding.com/ instagram.com/fargoskateboarding/ Failure Bites - 'Augment Your Success By Failing' By Kristin Brynteson & Jussi Kajala • Nov 20, 2019 NIU STEM Outreach and WNIJ Failure isn't a destination. It's a journey, and every step gets you closer to where you're going. CEO of 3D Bear, Jussi Kajala, shares his struggles from start up to success. https://www.3dbear.io/ Failure Bites - 'Risk, Reflect, Reward' By Kristin Brynteson • Nov 20, 2019 NIU STEM Outreach and WNIJ Dr. Kristin Brynteson hosts AND shares her experience with failure, along with a tasty tidbit from educator/author George Couros. Failure Bites - "This is Your Brain on Failure" By Kristin Brynteson & Amanda Durik • Aug 30, 2019 While we prepare for the next season, we still want you to have a little snack to tide you over. In this episode, Dr. Amanda Durik will walk you through how failure and your brain are related.