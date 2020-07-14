Extended Deadline For Tax Returns Approaching

The deadline to file state and federal income tax returns is this week. The date was extended from April to July 15. The change was made to help those having difficulties bacause of the pandemic.



"As of last Monday, I think about 86 percent of those we expect to file had already filed. That’s a pretty good number," said Illinois Department of Revenue spokesman Sam Salustro. "That comes out to about five-point-one million taxpayers had already filed their taxes.”

Nearly three and a half million refunds have been processed in Illinois.

The agency is urging electronic filing and direct deposit for those getting money back. Failing to file by July 15 could lead to penalties and interest charges.

Salustro urges those who have yet to file to do it electronically and request direct deposit for refunds. Taxpayers can file and pay their IL-1040 for free through MyTax Illinois.

Department of Revenue offices are currently closed to the public. Those needed assistance can call 1-800-732-8866 or go to the website.

