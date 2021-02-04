Edible Car, 91% Cake, Sets Record For Speed, Distance

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There's a new record for speed and distance by an edible car. Officially, it was 91% cake. Indy racing legend Michael Andretti won, covering 350 feet at a top speed of 17 miles an hour. The event was to help launch the parking garage at a new casino in Washington state. After the race, everyone got Champagne, milk and slices of car. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.