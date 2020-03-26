Drinkin' With Lincoln Episode 8: A Lincoln For All Veterans

By

On this episode, we feature Navy veteran Rick Otey, who took up the mantle of Lincoln at age 67 and uses Lincoln to help those around him (especially veterans). Join host Clint Cargile as he travels to Rick’s hometown of Tremont, Illinois, a town rich with Lincoln history.

In part one, we visit Rick at the Tremont History Museum and then he gives a tour of Lincoln sites around Tremont. We also hear the little-known story of a duel Lincoln took part in, and its connection to Tremont.

In part two, we get to meet Rick’s acting partner, nine-year-old Abbey Kinkead, who portrays Grace Bedell, the girl who convinced Lincoln to grow out his beard. Then we talk to Rick about his work as Lincoln and why he is so dedicated to helping veterans. We also learn about his friendship with another veteran dedicated to helping veterans, Larry the Flag Man. 

Rick hasn’t been portraying Lincoln long, but he brings his own personality and sense of compassion into the role, something he believes all Lincoln presenters do in their own way.

If there are any Lincoln topics you’d like us to cover in future episodes, or Lincoln presenters you’d like us to interview, drop us a line at lincoln@niu.edu.

