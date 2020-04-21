Doctor Suggests Ways To Treat Mild Coronavirus Symptoms & Boost Immunity

Besides handwashing and social distancing, what are things you can do to boost your immunity? And if you do show symptoms of coronavirus, what should you do?

It starts with recognizing the symptoms. Dr. Andrew Oleksyn is the medical director for the emergency department at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

"Typical symptoms" he said, "are fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat." He continued, "There's also been reports of loss of smell or taste, fatigue, or general malaise."

If you present with mild symptoms like fever and sore throat, Oleksyn said, "We recommend over-the-counter anti-fever medications like Tylenol, rest, and fluids."

Oleksyn said if you experience diffculty breathing or significant shortness of breath, go to the nearest emergency department.

To boost your immunity, the doctor still recommends social distancing and frequent hand washing. He added, "Some over-the-counter supplements that have shown to boost immunity -- not necessarily kill the coronavirus, or get rid of the coronavirus, or prevent the coronavirus -- such things as Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and zinc have shown to help with your immune system."

If you don't have supplements readily available, there are foods that contain the vitamins. Oranges and leafy greens are good sources of Vitamin C. You can find zinc in almonds and lentils. And you can get Vitamin D in milk and cheese.