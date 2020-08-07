Discovering 500-Year-Old Poems, Shakespeare & Online Classes | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, host Peter Medlin talks with Northern Illinois University’s Dr. Lara Crowley. She’s the chair of the English department at NIU.

They cover how her department is making the transition online this fall, her work teaching and learning about Shakespeare in England, and the thrill of discovering 500-year-old poems!

Click here to listen to our show:

Near the end they also talk a little bit about her kids getting into Harry Potter for the first time during the pandemic. So, indulge them as they geek out on that for a few minutes. Shout-out to the Ravenclaws.

In the meantime, we want you to be a part of the show. Send us an email at teacherslounge@niu.edu and tell us how you’re feeling about in-person or virtual school in the fall. And, if you want, record your thoughts & feelings into your phone with your voice memos app, then send the file to teacherslounge@niu.edu and we could feature it on the show. You can also email us there to nominate teachers to be featured on the podcast!

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Dr. Lara Crowley

Stories Featured in this episode:

Teachers Are Pushing Back On In-Person Reopening And Some Districts Are Delaying Starts

'These Rules Turn Title IX On Its Head': Why Advocates Say New Regulations Will Chill Reporting

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu