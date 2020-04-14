DeKalb Police Responding To An Increase In Drug Related Calls

The DeKalb Police Department has experienced an increase of drug related calls/overdoses over the last few days. According to a news release, investigators are currently investigating two deaths that occurred between April 13-14th, that have indications that drug use may be a cause or contributing factor to these deaths.

The DeKalb Police Department warns that street-level narcotics such as opioids are often times not what the drug is purported to be. It is common that these substances are mixed with other drugs or cutting agents. The release says it is common for officers to seize narcotics that have been cut with the drug fentanyl. Fentanyl is highly potent, and when improperly taken can be fatal.

Detectives are currently investigating the above cases and will make every effort to locate the origin of the substances ingested by the victims.

Additionally, the DeKalb Police Department offers assistance to anyone impacted by addiction through the Project HOPE (Heroin/Opioid Outreach Prevention and Education) program. Project HOPE aids those fighting addiction in finding a treatment facility and helps to place them. Treatment can range from in-patient detox and rehabilitation to outpatient counseling. Any variation of a drug or alcohol addiction qualifies for assistance. Participation in this program is confidential. Through an agreement with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office, participants may turn in personal use drugs and drug equipment without facing any charges. Participation in the program is entirely voluntarily and the goal is to connect the participants with the necessary services. Anyone seeking information may call the DeKalb Police Department and inquire about Project HOPE. To date, Project HOPE has helped place 13 individuals into treatment facilities.