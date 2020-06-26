'Dear Class of 2020...' | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

This is a special episode of the show we’re calling “Dear Class of 2020…” The teachers are gone. This week it’s all about the students graduating after the strangest senior year ever. You’re going to hear four valedictorians give the speeches they would have given, in a normal year, to an auditorium full of their friends and family.

The Class of 2020 valedictorians are:

Xavior Hutsell of Roosevelt High School in Rockford

Nina Mitchell of DeKalb High School

Ashley Althaus of Amboy High School

And, finally, Tessa Harbecke or Sycamore High School

This episode also touches on the major education news of the week: Illinois’ official guidelines for schools returning to in-person instruction in the fall. Teachers who are a part of the Illinois Education Association say the plan is a start, but it still needs work before it can be implemented in schools.

In the meantime, we want you to be a part of the show. We want to hear from you: Send us an email at teacherslounge@niu.edu and tell us how you're feeling about in-person school in the fall.

SHOW NOTES

Stories Featured in this episode:

Schools Will Open For In-Person Classes This Fall. But Are The New Safety Protocols Enough?

NIU Esports Aims To Keep Growing With A Minor Degree Program And New Conference Title On The Line

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

