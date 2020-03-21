COVID-19 Case Reported In DeKalb County

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Sunday, March 15 announced 168 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including another death; a Cook County man in his 70s.

DeKalb County is now also reporting a case. The DeKalb County Health Department says the person is in their 40s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 753 cases in 26 counties in Illinois (percentage of case by county below). Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99.

Unknown jurisdiction (at this time) ˂ 1%

According to a news release, stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care providers are being used rapidly.

To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19.

For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.