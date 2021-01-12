Congressman Kinzinger Says He'll Vote For Impeachment

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-16) says he will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. He was among the first to comment on Tuesday's moves in Congress to remove the President from office, sending out a news release just as discussions got underway in the House of Representatives.

Although the House was preparing to vote on a non-binding resolution imploring Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the President from office, Kinzinger skipped ahead to impeachment in his statement. The Republican who represents a large swath of northern Illinois recounted the President encouraging "an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes" on Jan. 6.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the President of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the Executive to attack the Legislative. So in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions -- the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch -- are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense? “I will vote in favor of impeachment.”

Kinzinger has been increasingly critical of President Trump, especially following the November election as Trump declared himself the winner and made claims of widespread voting fraud.