Congressman Kinzinger Reiterates Position On Impeachment Vote

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois underlined Wednesday his decision to vote for impeachment against President Donald Trump. He said the January 6 attack on the Capitol was the culmination of years of misinformation and admitted he was unsure who else in the GOP would vote for the measure.

“If there was not a sense of fear among many of my friends out here about political ramifications, there would be a lot more," he said. "Unfortunately, I think this a vote that doesn’t need politics, but unfortunately, is infected by it.”

Kinzinger said he isn’t asking for sympathy. He said that the impeachment vote should be viewed as the implementation of an “appropriate reaction from the Constitution of the United States.”