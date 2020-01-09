Vani Subramony's story on Christmas tree recycling.

There is a new use for your holiday trees.

Kane County offers a program in which you can drop off your tree and they’ll take care of it for you. Jennifer Jarland is the Recycling Program Coordinator at the Kane County Government Center.

“The general process that happens is they take the trees to a compost facility where they’re chipped, they’re mulched, and then they are turned into a mulch product that would be then land applied,” Jarland said.

She said to make sure all ornaments, lights, and tinsel are removed before dropping off your tree.

In addition to trees, the program also offers two Electronics Recycling locations for tree lights.

Drop off locations are listed by municipality on the Kane County Government website.